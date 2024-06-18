The Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by our members.



The Union will now work with the employer on drafting the new collective agreement.



The Union Bargaining Committee wishes to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.



In solidarity,



Cora McGuire, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

PENÁW̱EṈ Elliott, Bargaining Committee Member

Val Samuel, Bargaining Committee Member

Berkeley Lott, Bargaining Committee Member

Kim Shelley, Acting Director, Region 1 – Vancouver Island



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP