Local 701 Members at the W̱SÁNEĆ School Board - Tentative Agreement Ratified by Members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 18, 2024

The Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by our members.

The Union will now work with the employer on drafting the new collective agreement.

The Union Bargaining Committee wishes to express our appreciation and thanks to the members for their participation and support during this process.

In solidarity, 

Cora McGuire, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
PENÁW̱EṈ Elliott, Bargaining Committee Member
Val Samuel, Bargaining Committee Member
Berkeley Lott, Bargaining Committee Member
Kim Shelley, Acting Director, Region 1 – Vancouver Island

