Before the close of the convention delegate nominations at your general membership meeting held on March 5, 2020 your local received two nominations for convention delegate. Your local is entitled to 2 convention delegates and your Local Chairperson, Colleen Nelson, will attend by right as per the BCGEU Constitution and Bylaws. Therefore, your local was seeking 1 additional delegate to Convention.



An election was held at the Local meeting and the result is that Jeff Strain is the delegate to convention and Andrea McDonald is the local's alternate delegate. Your local was seeking to fill 2 alternate delegate positions. A nomination was received for Samuel Johnson and Samuel was appointed to the 2nd alternate delegate position. If for any reason your local delegates are unable to attend Convention then the alternate delegate(s) will attend for your local.



In solidarity



Doreen Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





