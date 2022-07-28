Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Equity Member-at-Large Position for Local 703.
Please help me in congratulating Frances Stanley as your newly appointed Equity Member-at-Large.
Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected].
In solidarity,
Darryl Wong
Local 703 Chairperson
Katie Smith
Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.