Thank you to everyone who submitted their names for the Equity Member-at-Large Position for Local 703.

Please help me in congratulating Frances Stanley as your newly appointed Equity Member-at-Large.

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected].

In solidarity,

Darryl Wong

Local 703 Chairperson

Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP