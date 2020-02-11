B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Local 703 Executive By-Election - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2020

The BCGEU is holding elections for the Equity and Diversity Representative for the Local 703 executive. Candidate statements are attached and will available through the e-voting link. 

Nominees for Candidacy
Celeste Dunstan
Simran Kaur
Frances Stanley

 
A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all Local 703 members on February 17, 2020.
 
Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.
 
If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2020 please email us at area03elections@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
 
The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 17, 2020.
 
In Solidarity,
 
 
Larisa Struk
Staff Representative
 


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Frances Stanley bio here



