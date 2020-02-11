The BCGEU is holding elections for the Equity and Diversity Representative for the Local 703 executive. Candidate statements are attached and will available through the e-voting link.
Nominees for Candidacy
Celeste Dunstan
Simran Kaur
Frances Stanley
A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all Local 703 members on February 17, 2020.
Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.
If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2020 please email us at area03elections@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 17, 2020.
In Solidarity,
Larisa Struk
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of Frances Stanley bio here
