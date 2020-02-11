The BCGEU is holding elections for the Equity and Diversity Representative for the Local 703 executive. Candidate statements are attached and will available through the e-voting link.

Nominees for Candidacy

Celeste Dunstan

Simran Kaur

Frances Stanley



A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all Local 703 members on February 17, 2020.



Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.



If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on February 17, 2020 please email us at area03elections@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.



The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 17, 2020.



In Solidarity,





Larisa Struk

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of Frances Stanley bio here





