Local 703 General Membership Meeting Cancelled today - BCGEU

Published on June 24, 2021

LOCAL: 703 – General Membership Meeting
DATE: Thursday, June 24, 2021
TIME: 6:00pm to 8:00pm PLACE: VIA ZOOM VIDEO CONFERENCE ONLY

CANCELLED


The Local 703 meeting scheduled for tonight, June 24 at 6:00pm, has been cancelled. Please accept our sincere apologies for the late notice.

The next General meeting is scheduled for September 23, 2021 at 6:00pm. We look forward to seeing you then.

In solidarity

Amber Keane, Local 703 Chairperson
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

