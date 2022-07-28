Do you have questions about the union? Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop in session and would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 703 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 703 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as; workplace issues, occupational health & safety and bargaining.





Date: September 21, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Boardroom at NEC – 285 E 5th Ave, Vancouver



In addition, your Local 703 Executive will also be bringing pizza, drinks and swag, so please do not hesitate to join them in your Boardroom and get your union questions answered!



In solidarity,



Darryl Wong

Local 703 Chairperson



Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP