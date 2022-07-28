Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 12, 2022

Do you have questions about the union? Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop in session and would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 703 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 703 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as; workplace issues, occupational health & safety and bargaining.

  • Date: September 21, 2022
  • Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Location: Boardroom at NEC – 285 E 5th Ave, Vancouver

 
In addition, your Local 703 Executive will also be bringing pizza, drinks and swag, so please do not hesitate to join them in your Boardroom and get your union questions answered!
 
In solidarity,
 
Darryl Wong
Local 703 Chairperson
 
Katie Smith
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



