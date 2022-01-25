BCGEU has just been informed that the Employer has also ratified the new collective agreement. That means that all the changes to your agreement are now in effect.
Next Steps:
The Employer has informed us that they will start calculating the negotiated retroactive wage increases from September 1, 2021 and expect to issue those payments on the March 15th payroll. Your Union representatives will continue to follow up on this process to ensure that members receive this payment without undue delay.
We will also start the process of finalizing your renewed collective agreement. This process can sometimes take longer than we’d like and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your Ratification Document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.
In Solidarity,
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sent on behalf of your bargaining committee:
Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair
Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member
Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member
Danika Murray, Bargaining Committee Member
Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member
UWU/MoveUP
