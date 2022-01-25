BCGEU has just been informed that the Employer has also ratified the new collective agreement. That means that all the changes to your agreement are now in effect .

Next Steps:

The Employer has informed us that they will start calculating the negotiated retroactive wage increases from September 1, 2021 and expect to issue those payments on the March 15th payroll. Your Union representatives will continue to follow up on this process to ensure that members receive this payment without undue delay.

We will also start the process of finalizing your renewed collective agreement. This process can sometimes take longer than we’d like and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your Ratification Document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.

In Solidarity,





Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sent on behalf of your bargaining committee:

Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member

Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member

Danika Murray, Bargaining Committee Member

Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP