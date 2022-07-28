Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 704 Acclamations of Executive Positions

Published on August 17, 2022

The following have been in acclaimed into the positions listed below:

1st Vice Chairperson: Madison Blomly
Treasurer: Prabhdeep Chahal


We would like to thank all who participated in the process.

 

Heather Turner

Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP