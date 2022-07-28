BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jul 28, 2022)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols which include proof of vaccination and wearing a face mask in all common areas.
Local 704 Acclamations of Executive Positions - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 17, 2022
The following have been in acclaimed into the positions listed below:
1st Vice Chairperson: Madison Blomly
Treasurer: Prabhdeep Chahal
We would like to thank all who participated in the process.
Heather Turner
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
