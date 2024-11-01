To: All BCGEU Members at Kwantlen Polytechnic University – Support Services

Re: Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee



In preparation for the upcoming Collective Agreement negotiations, nominations are now open for the KPU Support Bargaining Committee.



There are four spaces available for committee members. Once the Bargaining Committee has been elected, the committee will elect a Chairperson amongst themselves.



Any BCGEU member working in the KPU Support bargaining unit can be nominated or accept nomination to run in the election.



If more than four candidates are nominated, there will be an election and the candidates with the most votes will be elected to the Committee.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: December 2, 2024, no later than 5:00 p.m.



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page (black and white), which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please email your completed nomination forms to: [email protected], attention Lashondra Martin.



In solidarity



Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here





