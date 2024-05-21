COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific,Technical & Administration
LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members
DATE: Tuesday June 4, 2024
TIME: 5:30 pm – Dinner 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm – Meeting
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office
8555 198A St, Langley TWP
AGENDA
- Call to order
- Land acknowledgement
- Reading of minutes – Rec. Sec.
- Business arising from minutes
- Communications
- Convention report
- Provincial executive report
- Component executive report
- Financial report
- Reports of officers and committees
- Bylaws Committee
- Resolutions Committee
- Reports of stewards
- Delegate reports
- Labour Council
- CLC
- NUPGE
- BCFed
- Nominations, elections, and installation of officers
- New business
- Good & welfare
- Adjournment
The Bylaws Committee is making the following motion to be discussed and voted on at the meeting:
- The position of Treasurer and related clauses in these bylaws be removed.
Previous minutes are available here: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/00e32764-4c42-234c-ab0f-0b66bfcf5f53/Minutes_Local_704_June_29_2023.pdf
Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84421816032?pwd=NDCxASK4xUwSoAgIw2b9fta3Xxlust.1
Please RSVP your attendance by clicking the link below to confirm attendance:
Local 704 General Meeting - Events - BC General Employees' Union (bcgeu.ca)
