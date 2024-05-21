Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 704 Meeting - June 4, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 21, 2024

COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific,Technical & Administration
LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members
DATE: Tuesday June 4, 2024
TIME: 5:30 pm – Dinner 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm – Meeting
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office
8555 198A St, Langley TWP

 


AGENDA

 

  1. Call to order
  2. Land acknowledgement
  3. Reading of minutes – Rec. Sec.
  4. Business arising from minutes
  5. Communications
  6. Convention report
  7. Provincial executive report
  8. Component executive report
  9. Financial report
  10. Reports of officers and committees
    1. Bylaws Committee
    2. Resolutions Committee
  11. Reports of stewards
  12. Delegate reports
    1. Labour Council
    2. CLC
    3. NUPGE
    4. BCFed
  13. Nominations, elections, and installation of officers
  14. New business
  15. Good & welfare
  16. Adjournment

The Bylaws Committee is making the following motion to be discussed and voted on at the meeting:

  • The position of Treasurer and related clauses in these bylaws be removed.


Previous minutes are available herehttps://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/00e32764-4c42-234c-ab0f-0b66bfcf5f53/Minutes_Local_704_June_29_2023.pdf

Zoom linkhttps://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84421816032?pwd=NDCxASK4xUwSoAgIw2b9fta3Xxlust.1

Please RSVP your attendance by clicking the link below to confirm attendance:
Local 704 General Meeting - Events - BC General Employees' Union (bcgeu.ca)



Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the previous meeting minutes



