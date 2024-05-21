COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific,Technical & Administration

LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members

DATE: Tuesday June 4, 2024

TIME: 5:30 pm – Dinner 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm – Meeting

PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office

8555 198A St, Langley TWP



AGENDA

Call to order Land acknowledgement Reading of minutes – Rec. Sec. Business arising from minutes Communications Convention report Provincial executive report Component executive report Financial report Reports of officers and committees Bylaws Committee Resolutions Committee Reports of stewards Delegate reports Labour Council CLC NUPGE BCFed Nominations, elections, and installation of officers New business Good & welfare Adjournment

The Bylaws Committee is making the following motion to be discussed and voted on at the meeting:

The position of Treasurer and related clauses in these bylaws be removed.



Previous minutes are available here: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/00e32764-4c42-234c-ab0f-0b66bfcf5f53/Minutes_Local_704_June_29_2023.pdf



Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84421816032?pwd=NDCxASK4xUwSoAgIw2b9fta3Xxlust.1



