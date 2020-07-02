Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit!
Members voted 93.1% in favour of ratification.
Please note that the employer side must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening at a board meeting next week. You can expect another bulletin following that.
In solidarity,
Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member
Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member
Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?