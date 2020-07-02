 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Kwantlen Polytechnic University - Collective Agreement Ratification - BCGEU

Published on July 02, 2020

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit! 

Members voted 93.1% in favour of ratification.

Please note that the employer side must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening at a board meeting next week. You can expect another bulletin following that.

In solidarity,

Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member
Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member
Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator

 

