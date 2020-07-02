Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit!

Members voted 93.1% in favour of ratification.

Please note that the employer side must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening at a board meeting next week. You can expect another bulletin following that.

In solidarity,

Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member

Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator

Download PDF of notice here





