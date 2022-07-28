Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 704 Nominations for 1st Vice Chairperson & Treasurer - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 704 Nominations for 1st Vice Chairperson & Treasurer - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 03, 2022

The Union is in receipt of nominations for the vacant 1st Vice Chair Person & Treasurer executive positions on the local.
 
Pursuant to the Provincial Executive Policy D8 (#8), the nomination period will close three days after receipt.
 
If you are interested in submitting a nomination for the position of 1st Vice Chair Person & Treasurer, nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022.

 
In solidarity,
 
Heather Turner
Staff Representative

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP