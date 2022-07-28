The Union is in receipt of nominations for the vacant 1st Vice Chair Person & Treasurer executive positions on the local.



Pursuant to the Provincial Executive Policy D8 (#8), the nomination period will close three days after receipt.



If you are interested in submitting a nomination for the position of 1st Vice Chair Person & Treasurer, nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 8, 2022 .



In solidarity,



Heather Turner

Staff Representative



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP