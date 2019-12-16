The BCGEU is holding an election for one member at large (young worker) position for the local 707 executive. Voting will take place electronically. Candidate statements are attached from those who provided one and will be available through the e-voting link provided to you.



Candidates:

Connor McGoran

Blake Edwards

Gitan Rakhra



The electronic voting will take place between January 8, 2020 - February 7, 2020. The election closes at 5:00 p.m. on February 7, 2020.

In order to cast your vote, a link will be sent via email to all Local 707 members on December 17, 2019.



Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.



If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on December 18, 2019 please email us at evotingarea07@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.





In solidarity,



Ann Forrest

BCGEU Staff Representative.



** All local executive, stewards and mail contacts, it is important for you to post the bulletin at your worksites**





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of credential poster here



Download bio of Connor McGoran here



