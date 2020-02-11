B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Local 707 Executive – Interim Election Results - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2020

We are pleased to announce the election results for the position of member at large (young worker):

Position Candidates Votes for Candidates Spoiled Ballots Successful Candidate
Member at Large (young worker)

Gitan Rakhra
Blake Edwards
(withdrawn)
Connor McGoran

28

40

115

 3 Connor McGoran

Your local executive is as follows:

Local chairperson: Cindy Battersby
First vice-chair: Marcel Beerkens
Second vice-chair: Cheryl Ash
Treasurer: Valerie Tuhkala
Recording Secretary: Karen Markle
Member at large: Craig MacFarlane
Member at large: Kevin McKenzie
Member at large: Vacant
Member at large (equity & diversity rep) Heather Carson
Member at large (young worker rep): Connor McGoran

In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D 8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!


In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby, Local Chairperson
Ann Forrest, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



