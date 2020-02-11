We are pleased to announce the election results for the position of member at large (young worker):

Position Candidates Votes for Candidates Spoiled Ballots Successful Candidate Member at Large (young worker) Gitan Rakhra

Blake Edwards

(withdrawn)

Connor McGoran 28 40 115 3 Connor McGoran

Your local executive is as follows:

Local chairperson: Cindy Battersby First vice-chair: Marcel Beerkens Second vice-chair: Cheryl Ash Treasurer: Valerie Tuhkala Recording Secretary: Karen Markle Member at large: Craig MacFarlane Member at large: Kevin McKenzie Member at large: Vacant Member at large (equity & diversity rep) Heather Carson Member at large (young worker rep): Connor McGoran

In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D 8, members have the right to appeal.



Appeals:



41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!





In solidarity,



Cindy Battersby, Local Chairperson

Ann Forrest, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP