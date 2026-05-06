Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee.



One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair Two

(2) Bargaining Committee Members One

(1) Alternate Bargaining Committee Member



Nominations are to be mailed, emailed, or hand delivered (in mailbox at the back door) to:



BCGEU Peace River Area Office10147 100 Avenue

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048

Toll free: 1-800-667-0788 [email protected]



Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2026

Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you need extras.



Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity,



Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form for Bargaining Committee Chair

Download nomination form for Bargaining Committee Member

Download nomination form for Alternate Bargaining Committee Member





UWU/MoveUP