Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Bargaining Committee.
One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair Two
(2) Bargaining Committee Members One
(1) Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
Nominations are to be mailed, emailed, or hand delivered (in mailbox at the back door) to:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office10147 100 Avenue
Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Toll free: 1-800-667-0788 [email protected]
Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2026
Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you need extras.
Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form for Bargaining Committee Chair
Download nomination form for Bargaining Committee Member
Download nomination form for Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
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