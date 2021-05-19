Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
local 710 - School District 59 Steward Elections - BCGEU
Published on May 19, 2021
Steward elections are open as of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 for Local 0710 members at School District 59. Please ensure a copy of this notice, the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.
Nominations will close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office 10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (Back mail box, please)Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255 Email: [email protected]
By Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.