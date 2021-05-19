Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. local 710 - School District 59 Steward Elections - BCGEU

local 710 - School District 59 Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on May 19, 2021

Steward elections are open as of Wednesday, May 19, 2021 for Local 0710 members at School District 59.

Please ensure a copy of this notice, the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Nominations will close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:


BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave.
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(Back mail box, please)Phone: 250-785-6185
Fax: 250-785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255
Email: [email protected]

By Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 @ 5 p.m.


If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download notice of steward elections here



UWU/MoveUP