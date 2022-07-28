We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 0710 Executive for the vacant positions that closed on October 15, 2022. NOTE: The below chart shows all of the current Local Executive members, with those recently nominated and acclaimed shown in red.
In solidarity,
Tanya Boyd, Chairperson
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
