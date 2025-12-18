To: Local 710 Members - Northern Lights College - Faculty, Dawson Creek Campus

Re: Opening of Steward Elections



We have received a nomination for a steward position, as such we are opening Steward nominations for Local 710, Northern Lights College - Faculty, Dawson Creek Campus.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and will close on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 5:00pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)



If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP