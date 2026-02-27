We are opening Steward nominations for Local 710, School District 59.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and will close on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 5:00pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box located at back door)
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
