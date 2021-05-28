Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 710 School District 59 - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Local 710 School District 59 - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on May 28, 2021

Nominations closed May 26, 2021 for election of Stewards at School District 59.
Linda Holloway has been elected Steward for School District 59.

Please join us in wishing them well in their new position!


In solidarity

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP