Nominations are now open for one (1) Member-at-Large Indigenous position on the Local 801 Executive.



The deadline for nominations is Monday, September 22, 2025, at 4:00 pm.

You may nominate someone by filling out the nomination form HERE.



Nomination forms must be received in the BCGEU Area Office by the close of nominations on September 22, 2025. You can email your form to the area office at [email protected] or by fax to 250-384-8060.



If there is an election for this position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity,



Liam Smith for Chad McQuarrie,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here







UWU/MoveUP