Nomination for Local Executive – Member-at-Large

Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

One (1) Member-at-Large

Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

If you would like to submit a nomination form, please click HERE.

In solidarity,

Scott DeLong, Local 801 Chairperson and Component VP

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP