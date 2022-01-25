Due to technical difficulties with our online voting system over the weekend, we will be extending the Local 802 Executive elections until Tuesday, February 8th at 5p.m. If you were unable to vote or get credentials, please contact [email protected] and we will ensure they are provided to you so you can vote.



Any questions should be referred to the area office at 1-800-667-1997 or [email protected].



In solidarity



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



