We are pleased to announce the following results of the interim election:
Chairperson Charmaine Fines
1st Vice Chairperson Joe Sippel
2nd Vice Chairperson Michelle Whyte
Recording Secretary Carolyn Fiddick
Member at Large
(Equity and Diversity) Marietta Bippes
Member at Large
(Young Worker) Megan Lawrence
Member at Large Ryan Rauh
Member at Large Chris Sereda
Member at Large Vacant
If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in the above vacancy, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].
In solidarity
Sean Antrim
Staff Representative
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.