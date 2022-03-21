Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 802 - Interim Election Results for Local 802 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 14, 2022

We are pleased to announce the following results of the interim election:

Chairperson                                 Charmaine Fines

1st Vice Chairperson                   Joe Sippel

2nd Vice Chairperson                  Michelle Whyte

Recording Secretary                   Carolyn Fiddick

Member at Large
(Equity and Diversity)                Marietta Bippes

Member at Large
(Young Worker)                          Megan Lawrence

Member at Large                         Ryan Rauh

Member at Large                         Chris Sereda

Member at Large                               Vacant

If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in the above vacancy, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].

 

In solidarity

Sean Antrim
Staff Representative


