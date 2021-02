A recent bulletin was sent to all members regarding a call for nominations and election of delegates to the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention. If you wish to attend convention as a delegate, or participate in the election of delegates please refer to the Local Union meeting notice for details.



The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.



But, did you know that you do not have to attend the Convention as a delegate in order to be part of the process? You can do so by submitting a resolution that may be submitted to convention for consideration by delegates. Resolutions may ask that the Union take a position on an important issue, implement a new policy or change the constitution or structure of the BCGEU.

If you are interested in submitting a new resolution for convention, please complete the attached resolution form and return it to Masoud Aminzavvar, Local 803 Chair via email: [email protected] no later than 5:00 pm Thursday, February 22, 2021. Resolution forms will also be accepted at the meeting.



Please note: Resolutions submitted at last years Delegate's meeting should be resubmitted in order to ensure they are not missed.



In solidarity,





Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chair



Katie Smith

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP