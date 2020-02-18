Great news! We have received three nominations for two (2) shop steward positions at Fraser Health Authority - Tri-Cities Home Health and will be running an election.

The nominees are below:

Megha Gill

Sukhi Seera

Liza Villa

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Monday, March 2, 2020 .

Votes will be collected by Deborah Minger, and the successful candidates will be announced after a vote.





In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP