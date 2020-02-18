Great news! We have received three nominations for two (2) shop steward positions at Fraser Health Authority - Tri-Cities Home Health and will be running an election.
The nominees are below:
- Megha Gill
- Sukhi Seera
- Liza Villa
Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Votes will be collected by Deborah Minger, and the successful candidates will be announced after a vote.
In Solidarity,
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative
