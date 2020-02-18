B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Local 803 - Fraser Health Authority Tri-Cities Home Health - BCGEU

Published on February 18, 2020

Great news! We have received three nominations for two (2) shop steward positions at Fraser Health Authority - Tri-Cities Home Health and will be running an election.

The nominees are below:

  • Megha Gill
  • Sukhi Seera
  • Liza Villa

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Votes will be collected by Deborah Minger, and the successful candidates will be announced after a vote.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

