Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees and to those who participated in the election for the Member at Large seat on Local 803.
Please be advised that Tyler Hubscher has been elected to the Member at Large seat.
Additionally, the Union would like to ensure all of the 803 members have access to their Local Elected Representatives, their Stewards and their Union Staff Representative should they have any questions or concerns.
Please see the list below for the correct email contacts for your Local Elected Representatives:
Local Chair: Masoud Aminzavvar ***
First Vice- Chairperson: Florentina Kelly
Second Vice-Chairperson: Roxanne Martel
Treasurer: Seyran Enveri
Recording Secretary: Richard Consalvi
Member at Large: Myrna Regan
Member at Large: Paz Mazaredo
Member at Large: Elizabeth Look
Member at Large: Donna Jones
Member at Large: Denise Herbert
Member at Large: Tyler Hubscher
hubschertyler@gmail.com
Young Worker: Jendon Cumigad
***This is a reminder that your Local Chair Masoud Aminzavvar's email has been updated to 803@bcgeu.ca. Please disregarded any emails you have received from his previous email, Masoudazr@yahoo.ca.
Should you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 virus and your worksite, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid. Should you have further questions or require a steward, you can connect with the Union by emailing the local area office at Area03@bcgeu.ca.
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar – Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith – Staff Representative
