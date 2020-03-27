 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on March 27, 2020

Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees and to those who participated in the election for the Member at Large seat on Local 803.

Please be advised that Tyler Hubscher has been elected to the Member at Large seat.

Additionally, the Union would like to ensure all of the 803 members have access to their Local Elected Representatives, their Stewards and their Union Staff Representative should they have any questions or concerns.

Please see the list below for the correct email contacts for your Local Elected Representatives:

Local Chair: Masoud Aminzavvar ***

803@bcgeu.ca

First Vice- Chairperson: Florentina Kelly

florentinakelly@gmail.com

Second Vice-Chairperson: Roxanne Martel

Roxmar755@gmail.com

Treasurer: Seyran Enveri

senveri@hotmail.com

Recording Secretary: Richard Consalvi

rickbenjr@gmail.com

Member at Large: Myrna Regan

Myrna323@yahoo.com

Member at Large: Paz Mazaredo

ezzeljeter@shaw.ca

Member at Large: Elizabeth Look

liza@arima.ca

Member at Large: Donna Jones

djzmylady@gmail.com

Member at Large: Denise Herbert

Dvherbert45@gmail.com

Member at Large: Tyler Hubscher

hubschertyler@gmail.com

Young Worker: Jendon Cumigad

rjcumigad@live.com

 

***This is a reminder that your Local Chair Masoud Aminzavvar's email has been updated to 803@bcgeu.ca. Please disregarded any emails you have received from his previous email, Masoudazr@yahoo.ca.

Should you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 virus and your worksite, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid. Should you have further questions or require a steward, you can connect with the Union by emailing the local area office at Area03@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar – Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith – Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP