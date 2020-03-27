Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees and to those who participated in the election for the Member at Large seat on Local 803.

Please be advised that Tyler Hubscher has been elected to the Member at Large seat.

Additionally, the Union would like to ensure all of the 803 members have access to their Local Elected Representatives, their Stewards and their Union Staff Representative should they have any questions or concerns.

Please see the list below for the correct email contacts for your Local Elected Representatives:

Local Chair: Masoud Aminzavvar *** 803@bcgeu.ca First Vice- Chairperson: Florentina Kelly florentinakelly@gmail.com Second Vice-Chairperson: Roxanne Martel Roxmar755@gmail.com Treasurer: Seyran Enveri senveri@hotmail.com Recording Secretary: Richard Consalvi rickbenjr@gmail.com Member at Large: Myrna Regan Myrna323@yahoo.com Member at Large: Paz Mazaredo ezzeljeter@shaw.ca Member at Large: Elizabeth Look liza@arima.ca Member at Large: Donna Jones djzmylady@gmail.com Member at Large: Denise Herbert Dvherbert45@gmail.com Member at Large: Tyler Hubscher hubschertyler@gmail.com Young Worker: Jendon Cumigad rjcumigad@live.com

***This is a reminder that your Local Chair Masoud Aminzavvar's email has been updated to 803@bcgeu.ca. Please disregarded any emails you have received from his previous email, Masoudazr@yahoo.ca.

Should you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 virus and your worksite, please visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid. Should you have further questions or require a steward, you can connect with the Union by emailing the local area office at Area03@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar – Local 803 Chairperson

Katie Smith – Staff Representative

