As a safety committee member you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment.

OHS Representative Role:

To advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters

To keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters

To communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and the union staff person

To represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite

Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?

If you are interested in serving on an OH&S committee at work, or if you would like more information, please contact Masoud Aminzavvar at 803@bcgeu.ca. If you are viewing this in your browser you can fill out this online form to express your interest.





In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

