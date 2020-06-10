As a safety committee member you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment.
OHS Representative Role:
- To advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters
- To keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters
- To communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and the union staff person
- To represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite
Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?
If you are interested in serving on an OH&S committee at work, or if you would like more information, please contact Masoud Aminzavvar at 803@bcgeu.ca. If you are viewing this in your browser you can fill out this online form to express your interest.
In solidarity,
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
