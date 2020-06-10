 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 803 - OHS Representatives are needed at the MPA Society - BCGEU

Local 803 - OHS Representatives are needed at the MPA Society - BCGEU

Published on June 10, 2020

As a safety committee member you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment.

OHS Representative Role:

  • To advocate on behalf of members in health and safety matters
  • To keep members informed on workplace health and safety matters
  • To communicate significant health and safety problems to the steward and the union staff person
  • To represent members on the joint OH&S committee or as a worker health and safety representative at the worksite

Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?

If you are interested in serving on an OH&S committee at work, or if you would like more information, please contact Masoud Aminzavvar at 803@bcgeu.ca. If you are viewing this in your browser you can fill out this online form to express your interest.

In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP