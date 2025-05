We are pleased to announce Soheila Badrloo has been acclaimed to the position Local 803 Member-at-Large – Equity.



Please join us in welcoming Soheila Badrloo to his role.



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Florentia Kelly - Local 803 Chairperson

Guneet Anand - Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP