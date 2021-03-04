Due to a vendor issue, the BCGEU may be experiencing some email issues. Responses to email may take longer than usual.
BCGEU EMAIL ISSUES (Mar 4):

Due to a vendor issue, the BCGEU may be experiencing some email issues. Responses to email may take longer than usual.
Local 803 Members - Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU
Published on March 04, 2021
Thank you to all who attended the February 25, 2021, Local 803 Delegate Nomination meeting and thank you to all who submitted their delegate nomination forms and biographies.
Please help us in congratulating the following Local 803 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:
Masoud Aminzavvar
Elizabeth Look
Manpreet Mahil
Surjit Jaswal
Paz Mazaredo
Seyran Enveri
Rosemarie Punzalan
Helen Buse
Myrna Regan
Florentina Kelly
Leonor Alcantara
Douglas Hetherington
Davood Ghaemi
Marjorie Cayabas
Melchora Casiano
Roxanne Martel
Jeremy Williams
Donna Jones
Sara Black
Luc Lamont-Caputo
Bryan Estill
In addition, the following members will act as the Local 803 Alternates:
Jim Cruz
Juliet Quizzagan
Stephanie Wang
Andrea Godding
The Delegates above will represent the Local 803 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.
In solidarity,
Local 803 Chair - Masoud Aminzavvar Staff Representative - Katie Smith