Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 803 Members - Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU

Local 803 Members - Delegates to the 51st BCGEU Triennial Constitutional Convention - BCGEU

Published on March 04, 2021

Thank you to all who attended the February 25, 2021, Local 803 Delegate Nomination meeting and thank you to all who submitted their delegate nomination forms and biographies.
 
Please help us in congratulating the following Local 803 members who will be attending the BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention as Delegates:

  • Masoud Aminzavvar
  • Elizabeth Look
  • Manpreet Mahil
  • Surjit Jaswal
  • Paz Mazaredo
  • Seyran Enveri
  • Rosemarie Punzalan
  • Helen Buse
  • Myrna Regan
  • Florentina Kelly
  • Leonor Alcantara
  • Douglas Hetherington
  • Davood Ghaemi
  • Marjorie Cayabas
  • Melchora Casiano
  • Roxanne Martel
  • Jeremy Williams
  • Donna Jones
  • Sara Black
  • Luc Lamont-Caputo
  • Bryan Estill

In addition, the following members will act as the Local 803 Alternates:

  • Jim Cruz
  • Juliet Quizzagan
  • Stephanie Wang
  • Andrea Godding

The Delegates above will represent the Local 803 membership at the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention, which will take place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Your Delegates will participate in electing the BCGEU President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents, as well as, determining what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.
 
In solidarity,
 
Local 803 Chair - Masoud Aminzavvar
Staff Representative - Katie Smith

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP