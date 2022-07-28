Steward nominations are now open for One Shop Steward and One Alternate Steward at the BC Centre For Disease Control.

Nominations are now open and close on Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

Please send your completed and signed nominations to [email protected] , via fax to (604-215-1410), or delivered to our area office at #130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver BC, V5M 0C4.

If you have any questions, please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239.

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



UWU/MoveUP