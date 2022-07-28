Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 803 Members at BC Centre For Disease Control (Community Subsector Agreement) - Re-Opening of Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 11, 2022

Steward nominations are now open for One Shop Steward and One Alternate Steward at the BC Centre For Disease Control.

 

Nominations are now open and close on Monday, October 17, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

 

Please send your completed and signed nominations to [email protected], via fax to (604-215-1410), or delivered to our area office at #130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver BC, V5M 0C4.

 

If you have any questions, please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239.

 

 

In solidarity,

 

Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 
Download Nomination Form here

