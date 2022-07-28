Your union, the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU), is opening nominations for up to 10 union stewards at Vancouver Community Home Support, including among Community Health Workers (CHW), Schedulers and other BCGEU positions.



Stewards are the eyes and ears of the union at the worksite. They are volunteer workplace leaders. Come and join a great group of existing BCGEU stewards at your worksite – their names are listed at the bottom of this notice.



Stewards know and help enforce the collective agreement and assist, support and help ensure that members' rights are protected. They play a key role during periods of change like Vancouver Home Support is currently experiencing.



We do not expect you to have prior experience or knowledge. We just need members who are motivated to make a difference in the workplace and are willing to learn and stand up for your rights. The BCGEU provides free training and all stewards are mentored by a BCGEU staff representative. Steward rights are enshrined in the collective agreement.



Stewards are involved in assisting union members with:

Understanding their rights under the Collective Agreement;

Listening to members' issues and representing them in meetings;

Assisting with any grievances or complaints and helping to find solutions;

Orienting new employees to the union and their rights under the collective agreement;

referring issues to the Labour Management Committee or Occupational Health and Safety Committees;

Working with the staff representative to resolve issues or answer queries;

and much more!

Your union relies on stewards. Your union can only be as effective when Vancouver Home Support members choose to stand up for your collective agreement rights. Please speak with your co-workers about becoming a steward.

If you are interested in becoming a steward at your worksite, you must be formally nominated by a fellow BCGEU member. Please fill out the included nomination form and return it to my attention by email to [email protected] or via fax 604-215-1410 by no later than Friday, October 21, 2022.



Last but by no means least, I want to take this opportunity to provide the current list of stewards at Vancouver Home Support. They are available to help you with any workplace issue. They are:

In solidarity,



Oliver Rohlfs

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





