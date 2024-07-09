Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite

and would like to hear from you!



Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.



Date: Thursday July 11, 2024





Location:



Sophia House

9:00am – 9:45am

4824 Sophia Street, Vancouver



Banyan House

10:00am – 10:45am

4134 Rupert Street, Vancouver



Tilikum House

11:00am – 11:45am

3126 Grandview Highway, Vancouver





In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Guneet Anand, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUp