Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 803 MPA Society - Worksite Visit on July 11, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 803 MPA Society - Worksite Visit on July 11, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 09, 2024

 Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite
and would like to hear from you!

 
Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.
 
This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.
                       

  • Date: Thursday July 11, 2024

  • Location:

    Sophia House
    9:00am – 9:45am
    4824 Sophia Street, Vancouver

    Banyan House
    10:00am – 10:45am
    4134 Rupert Street, Vancouver

    Tilikum House
    11:00am – 11:45am
    3126 Grandview Highway, Vancouver

In Solidarity,

Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson
Guneet Anand, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice

 

UWU/MoveUp