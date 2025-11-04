To: All Local 804 BCGEU Member at: Fraser Health Authority –

Langley Urgent Primary Care Centre 202 - 20434 64 Ave, Langley



Re: Nominations for Stewards

Nominations are now open for stewards at the above noted work location.



New stewards are trained by the union.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.





The deadline for nominations is Tuesday November 18, 2025, by 5:00 pm





The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than Tuesday November 18, 2025, by 5:00 pm.



In solidarity,



Shelley Einarson, L804 Chairperson

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here