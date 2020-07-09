The union is holding an election for the position of Member at Large – Drug and Alcohol/Supportive Housing.



Pursuant to section 8(d)(i) of the Local Bylaws, only Local 804 members that fall under worksites in the Drug and Alcohol/Supportive Housing sector will be entitled to vote in this election. One member at large to be elected from the list of candidates below:



Jeff Brown

Parm Deol

Paula Potter



A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to eligible L804 members on July 10, 2020.



Be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.



If you have not received these emails with the links by 5:00 pm, July 16, 2020, please email us at evotingarea04@bcgeu.ca, with your full name and the email address you want on file. We will then forward the links to you.



The electronic balloting system opens at 9:00 am Monday, July 13, 2020 and closes 5:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020.



In solidarity



Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative

