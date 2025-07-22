COMPONENT: Community Health Services
LOCAL: 804
DATE: August 11, 2025
TIME: 12:00pm – 1:00pm (Bargaining Update Q&A session only) OR
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Bargaining Update Q&A session followed by Local meeting)
PLACE: Hybrid-Fraser Valley Area Office (8555 198A Street, Langley) & Via Zoom
AGENDA
To attend via zoom please reach out to the Fraser Valley Area Office for Zoom link
12:00-1:00pm & 6:00-7:00pm
Bargaining Update and Q&A Session
Local Meeting to then commence 7:00-8:00pm
Land Acknowledgment
Approval of Agenda
Introduction of Current Executive Committee
Discussion and Approval of Amendments to Local Bylaws
Local and Workplace Issues
Upcoming Events
Questions
Adjournment
In solidarity
Shelley Einarson
L804 Chair
Aiden Feizi
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
