Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Member-at-Large (1) Admin Member-at-Large (1) Young Worker Member-at-Large (1) Indigenous

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Thursday May 1, 2025 (5:00pm)

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Please note that you cannot nominate yourself.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity



Aiden Feizi

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP