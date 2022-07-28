Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?
Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.
If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Friday, October 14, 2022.
In solidarity,
Local 804 Chair
Download PDF of notice here
Download Expression of Interest Form here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.