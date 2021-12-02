Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice-Chairperson

Vice-Chairperson Treasurer

Member at Large – Drug and Alcohol Worksites (1)

Member at Large – Mental Health Group Homes (1)

Member at Large – Home Support (2)

Member at Large – Equity Member (1)

Member at Large – Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, January 20, 2022 5:00pm

A local meeting will be held as below. Nominations will not be accepted at the meeting as it will conducted virtually :

Time: 6:00 pm

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Area office: Via zoom link (register to attend here: https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_804_membership_meeting_0xeoxnpr4ovoicygalngza).

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity

Romeena Sidhu



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Local Executive Roles and Responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP