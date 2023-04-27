Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 808 Chairperson Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 15, 2023

The nomination period for Local 808 Chairperson closed on June 5, 2023. The Union is pleased to announce that Fiona Davidson has been acclaimed as Local 808 Chairperson. Congratulations Fiona Davidson!
 



