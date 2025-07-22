Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large Equity Representative

Member-at-Large Indigenous Representative

Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

The term is the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday , July 30, 2025

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Area office address: 10147-100 Ave, Fort St John

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 1-800-667-0788

Email: [email protected]

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP