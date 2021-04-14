Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 14, 2021

Nominations for Steward in Local 0810 closed on March 26, 2021.

Renata Ambrosi has been elected as Steward in Local 0810.

Please join us in wishing Renata well in this position!


