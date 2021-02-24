Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 24, 2021

Nominations for Stewards are now open for all BCGEU Members in Local 0810.

Nominations will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Please email or hand deliver (back mail drop box) your nominations to:

 

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

Phone: 250-785-6185
Email: [email protected]

By Friday, March 26, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.


Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here

