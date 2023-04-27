The local 812 local election nomination period opened on June 9, 2023. Nominations closed at 5:00pm on June 15, 2023.



We are pleased to announce the following positions have been acclaimed. Please Take the time to congratulate the elected members.



Second Vice Chairperson:

Leona Regehr



Young Worker:

Joannah Anderson



As we have received three (3) nominations for the Local Chairperson position, we will need to run an election. Balloting for the position of Local Chairperson will open on June 20, 2023 at 9:00am and will end on June 29, 2023 at 5:00pm.



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the 812 Local Chairperson Position. Below, you will find the nominated candidates.



Barbara Prevost

Susanne Bellefontaine

Madeline Prince



We will be conducting an E-vote and will be sending the digital ballot to your personal email. If you have not received this bulletin, this means we don’t have your up-to-date address. Please contact the Area office so we can update your email address on our end.



BCGEU Northwest Area Office – 4600 Lazelle Ave, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5

Telephone: (250) 635-9126 | Facsimile: (250)-635-3588

Email: [email protected]



Voting closes at 5:00pm on June 29, 2023 . Please make sure to cast your vote by then.







Download PDF of notice here

