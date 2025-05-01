The nomination period has now ended for your local executive. I want to thank everyone who helped support the nomination process, and submitted a nomination or put their name forward for a position. I also want to remind us that our work isn't over. Soon the campaign period will begin, and then elections. Here's what you can expect to happen next:

In a short time, staff at your area office will send you notifications with information about who the candidates are for what positions and how and when the vote will be conducted.

For many of you, this will be your first time engaging in a union local election. To prepare and educate yourself, be sure to read through the Frequently Asked Questions at https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-elections

You may also wish to watch this explainer video:

Our union cannot function unless it is fundamentally democratic, and that means every member participates in local elections. Here's what you should do now:

Provide your up-to-date personal email address at my.bcgeu.ca. This will ensure you receive all communications about the local election process, including who your candidates are and your ballot.

Review who the candidates are for your local executive. Compare their campaign materials.

Talk to them about what you would like to see from your local executive. Ask them questions.

Get ready to cast your vote.

It is my hope that these local elections will see the largest member participation since I first became a member in 2005.

If your colleagues did not receive this email, I encourage you to share it with them and encourage them to register themselves with the BCGEU Member Portal.

Thank you for your continued involvement in our union democracy. I look forward to a great campaign period and I want to wish good luck to all the candidates who have put their names forward.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU president





