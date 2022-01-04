COMPONENT: Education, Scientific, Technical and Administrative
LOCAL: 702
DATE: Thursday, February 3, 2022
TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
PLACE: Via Zoom
Nominations are open for all local 702 executive positions, as follows:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large (Young Worker)
- Member-at-Large (Equity and Diversity)
The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Friday, February 4, 2022.
Additional agenda items for this meeting are:
Bargaining unit updates (Issues & Opportunities)
Education & Training opportunities – Guest: Colleen Nelson, BCGEU Education Officer
General Q & A
Close of nominations for local election
Please contact your area office for the Zoom link.
In solidarity
Doreen Smith
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local exec roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.