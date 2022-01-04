COMPONENT: Education, Scientific, Technical and Administrative

LOCAL: 702

DATE: Thursday, February 3, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PLACE: Via Zoom





AGENDA



Nominations are open for all local 702 executive positions, as follows:



Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

Member-at-Large (Equity and Diversity)



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 .



If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Friday, February 4, 2022 .



Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

Bargaining unit updates (Issues & Opportunities)

Education & Training opportunities – Guest: Colleen Nelson, BCGEU Education Officer

General Q & A

Close of nominations for local election



Please contact your area office for the Zoom link.



In solidarity



Doreen Smith

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local exec roles and responsibilities here