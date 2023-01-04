Your Local Chair, Masoud Aminzavvar, would like to invite you to a Zoom meeting regarding the Memorandum of Agreement on Superior Provisions.
The Zoom details are as follows:
Masoud Aminzavvar BCGEU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: My Meeting
Time: Jan 30, 2023 12:00 PM Vancouver
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85449108928?pwd=TDRrSGJiLzRHNG9CZkJhL0dmeDdBZz09
Meeting ID: 854 4910 8928
Passcode: 758461
If you as a member have a question please reach out to a steward or local officer. If you are a steward or local officer and you have questions yourself, please contact the Staff Representative assigned in your area office.
In Solidarity,
Jason Singh
Staff Representative
**Please print and post on the Union Board at your Worksite**
Download PDF of notice here
Download Memorandum of Agreement
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.