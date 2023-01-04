





Your Local Chair, Masoud Aminzavvar, would like to invite you to a Zoom meeting regarding the Memorandum of Agreement on Superior Provisions.



The Zoom details are as follows:

Masoud Aminzavvar BCGEU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: My Meeting

Time: Jan 30, 2023 12:00 PM Vancouver



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85449108928?pwd=TDRrSGJiLzRHNG9CZkJhL0dmeDdBZz09



Meeting ID: 854 4910 8928

Passcode: 758461

One tap mobile

+17806660144,,85449108928#,,,,*758461# Canada

+12042727920,,85449108928#,,,,*758461# Canada



Dial by your location

+1 780 666 0144 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 854 4910 8928

Passcode: 758461

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kn9iD1hjg



If you as a member have a question please reach out to a steward or local officer. If you are a steward or local officer and you have questions yourself, please contact the Staff Representative assigned in your area office.



In Solidarity,



Jason Singh

Staff Representative



**Please print and post on the Union Board at your Worksite**





Download PDF of notice here



Download Memorandum of Agreement





UWU/MoveUP