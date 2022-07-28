Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Lookout Housing & Health Society - Crawford Manor /10008 & 10010 128th Street, Surrey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Lookout Housing & Health Society - Crawford Manor /10008 & 10010 128th Street, Surrey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 07, 2022

Seeking Members Interested in Health & Safety 
 

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?
 
Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.
 
If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m., on Friday, October 14, 2022.
 
In solidarity,
 
Local 804 Chair


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of OHS expression of interest form here



UWU/MoveUP