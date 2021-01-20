The Union wishes to ensure you are aware of your rights regarding meal periods and rest periods, as well as the importance of taking these well-deserved breaks.

Ensuring you take your breaks allows your mind to rest, recharge and refocus, before returning to your workday.

Article 14.5 Rest Periods

There shall be a 15-minute rest period in each half of any full shift. Employees working less than a full shift shall receive one 15-minute paid rest period.

Rest periods are paid breaks

Rest periods are to be taken away from clients and are without interruption

Rest periods can be combined with your meal period if you have the Employer's approval

You cannot receive additional pay as a result of not taking your rest period

The employer is required to ensure you receive your rest periods. If you are having difficulty taking your rest periods please speak with your supervisor

Article: 14.6 Meal Periods

(a) An unpaid meal period shall be scheduled as close as possible to the middle of each shift of five hours or more and shall be taken away from the work area. The length of the meal period shall not be less than 30 minutes, or up to 60 minutes by mutual agreement.

(b) Employees required by the Employer to work during their scheduled meal period will have their meal period rescheduled to an alternative time during that shift. Every effort shall be made to ensure that the rescheduled meal period does not commence within two hours of the end of the shift. Employees whose meal period is not rescheduled will be paid for the meal period at the applicable overtime rates.

(c) An employee who has been designated by the Employer to be available for work during his/her meal period will receive pay for the meal period at straight-time rates.

Unlike rest periods, meal periods are unpaid unless you are designated by the Employer to be available for work during that meal period

If your meal period is unpaid you are not required to remain at the worksite for the duration of your break

Meal periods can be combined with rest period with approval of your Employer

If you are having difficulty taking your meal period, please speak with your supervisor

What does this mean to you?

Please review your shift start and end times, paid length of shift, unpaid meal break period, and rest periods to ensure you are taking the appropriate breaks.

If you have any concerns please do speak with a Steward at your worksite for assistance.

In Solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

UWU/MoveUP