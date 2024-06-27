Do you have questions about the Union?Members of your Local Executive are visiting your worksite and would like to hear from you!

Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Location: North Shore Emergency Shelter & Transitional Housing

705 2nd St W, North Vancouver, BC V7M 1E6



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly

Local 803 Acting Chairperson



Kaja Ryzner

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here









